Citizens Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CFG) Shares Bought by Aegon Asset Management UK PLC

Aegon Asset Management UK PLC raised its position in Citizens Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CFG) by 9.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 466,875 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 41,424 shares during the quarter. Aegon Asset Management UK PLC owned approximately 0.11% of Citizens Financial Group worth $21,938,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CFG. HGK Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Citizens Financial Group by 4.7% in the 3rd quarter. HGK Asset Management Inc. now owns 109,196 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $5,130,000 after buying an additional 4,889 shares during the period. Ziegler Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Citizens Financial Group during the third quarter worth approximately $1,778,000. Peoples Bank OH purchased a new stake in Citizens Financial Group during the third quarter worth approximately $201,000. Meritage Portfolio Management lifted its stake in Citizens Financial Group by 1.0% during the third quarter. Meritage Portfolio Management now owns 142,105 shares of the bank’s stock worth $6,676,000 after purchasing an additional 1,470 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Community Trust & Investment Co. purchased a new stake in Citizens Financial Group during the third quarter worth approximately $2,770,000. 91.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

CFG has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Citizens Financial Group from $61.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 6th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on Citizens Financial Group from $47.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, October 11th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Citizens Financial Group presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $51.12.

Citizens Financial Group stock traded down $0.55 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $46.53. The stock had a trading volume of 67,103 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,616,642. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.45, a PEG ratio of 0.42 and a beta of 1.62. Citizens Financial Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $33.87 and a 1-year high of $51.54. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $48.54 and its two-hundred day moving average is $46.24.

Citizens Financial Group (NYSE:CFG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 19th. The bank reported $1.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.16 by $0.02. Citizens Financial Group had a return on equity of 10.99% and a net margin of 31.99%. The business had revenue of $1.66 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.64 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.73 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Citizens Financial Group, Inc. will post 5.23 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 12th. Investors of record on Friday, October 29th were given a dividend of $0.39 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 28th. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.35%. Citizens Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 31.33%.

Citizens Financial Group, Inc engages in the provision of commercial banking services. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Banking and Commercial Banking. The Consumer Banking segment includes deposit products, mortgage and home equity lending, student loans, auto financing, credit cards, business loans, and wealth management and investment services.

