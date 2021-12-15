Clarivate (NYSE:CLVT) Trading 4.1% Higher

Shares of Clarivate Plc (NYSE:CLVT) traded up 4.1% on Monday . The stock traded as high as $25.52 and last traded at $25.48. 135,510 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 96% from the average session volume of 3,617,334 shares. The stock had previously closed at $24.48.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Clarivate from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Clarivate in a report on Monday. They set a “buy” rating and a $29.00 price objective for the company. TheStreet upgraded shares of Clarivate from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Clarivate from $27.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Clarivate presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $29.86.

The stock has a market capitalization of $15.54 billion, a P/E ratio of -151.81, a P/E/G ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 0.62. The company’s 50-day moving average is $23.07 and its two-hundred day moving average is $24.48. The company has a current ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35.

Clarivate (NYSE:CLVT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $442.12 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $446.78 million. Clarivate had a negative net margin of 4.31% and a positive return on equity of 4.42%. Clarivate’s quarterly revenue was up 55.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.12 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Clarivate Plc will post 0.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider James Gordon Samson sold 33,000 shares of Clarivate stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.48, for a total value of $774,840.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Mukhtar Ahmed sold 14,578 shares of Clarivate stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.80, for a total transaction of $361,534.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 72,578 shares of company stock worth $1,736,374. 21.95% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Leonard Green & Partners L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Clarivate in the second quarter worth approximately $3,211,829,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD purchased a new position in shares of Clarivate in the second quarter worth approximately $1,906,467,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA purchased a new position in shares of Clarivate in the second quarter worth approximately $760,346,000. Generation Investment Management LLP purchased a new position in shares of Clarivate in the third quarter worth approximately $547,157,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Clarivate in the second quarter worth approximately $476,734,000. 89.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Clarivate Company Profile (NYSE:CLVT)

Clarivate Plc engages in the provision of trusted insights and analytics to accelerate the pace of innovation. It operates through the Science and Intellectual Property segments. The Science segment comprises the academic and life science product lines. The Intellectual Property segment includes patent, trademark, domain, and IP management product lines.

