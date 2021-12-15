Clean Yield Group Buys 326 Shares of Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT)

Clean Yield Group grew its holdings in Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT) by 100.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 652 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 326 shares during the quarter. Clean Yield Group’s holdings in Applied Materials were worth $84,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of AMAT. Eagle Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Applied Materials in the second quarter valued at about $4,052,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors lifted its stake in Applied Materials by 44.6% in the second quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 2,330 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $331,000 after buying an additional 719 shares during the period. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV increased its holdings in shares of Applied Materials by 24.0% in the second quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 1,337 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $190,000 after acquiring an additional 259 shares in the last quarter. Perennial Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Applied Materials in the second quarter worth about $209,000. Finally, HighPoint Advisor Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Applied Materials by 13.7% in the second quarter. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC now owns 13,415 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $1,910,000 after acquiring an additional 1,613 shares in the last quarter. 76.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on AMAT shares. Susquehanna downgraded Applied Materials from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $170.00 to $160.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 14th. New Street Research downgraded Applied Materials from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $162.38 to $140.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 28th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Applied Materials from $139.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, August 20th. DA Davidson increased their price objective on Applied Materials from $165.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 19th. Finally, Citigroup raised their price target on Applied Materials from $160.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 1st. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Applied Materials currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $160.69.

Shares of NASDAQ:AMAT opened at $147.73 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $143.77 and its 200-day moving average is $138.69. Applied Materials, Inc. has a 1 year low of $83.53 and a 1 year high of $159.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 2.54 and a quick ratio of 1.86. The company has a market capitalization of $133.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.05, a P/E/G ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 1.38.

Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 18th. The manufacturing equipment provider reported $1.94 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.95 by ($0.01). Applied Materials had a return on equity of 52.64% and a net margin of 25.53%. The firm had revenue of $6.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.34 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.25 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 30.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Applied Materials, Inc. will post 8.1 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 16th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 23rd will be paid a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.65%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 22nd. Applied Materials’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 14.98%.

In related news, CEO Gary E. Dickerson sold 300,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $152.79, for a total transaction of $45,837,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.37% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Applied Materials, Inc engages in the provision of materials engineering solutions used to produce new chip and advanced display. It operates through the following segments: Semiconductor Systems, Applied Global Services, and Display and Adjacent Markets. The Semiconductor Systems segment includes semiconductor capital equipment for deposition, etch, ion implantation, rapid thermal processing, chemical mechanical planarization, metrology and inspection, and wafer level packaging.

