Clean Yield Group Has $178,000 Position in Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT)

Clean Yield Group cut its stake in shares of Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT) by 34.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,424 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after selling 741 shares during the quarter. Clean Yield Group’s holdings in Medtronic were worth $178,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Moseley Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Medtronic by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter. Moseley Investment Management Inc. now owns 8,912 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $1,135,000 after buying an additional 248 shares during the period. Hendley & Co. Inc. acquired a new position in Medtronic during the 3rd quarter worth about $565,000. Ziegler Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Medtronic by 8.2% during the 3rd quarter. Ziegler Capital Management LLC now owns 155,800 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $19,530,000 after buying an additional 11,830 shares during the period. Stephens Inc. AR lifted its holdings in Medtronic by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 226,150 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $28,348,000 after buying an additional 6,496 shares during the period. Finally, Merit Financial Group LLC raised its position in shares of Medtronic by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 6,974 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $874,000 after acquiring an additional 109 shares in the last quarter. 79.58% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE MDT opened at $111.69 on Wednesday. Medtronic plc has a twelve month low of $105.02 and a twelve month high of $135.89. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $118.27 and its 200-day moving average price is $124.65. The company has a market capitalization of $150.17 billion, a PE ratio of 32.19, a PEG ratio of 2.96 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a quick ratio of 2.36, a current ratio of 2.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49.

Medtronic (NYSE:MDT) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 23rd. The medical technology company reported $1.32 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.29 by $0.03. Medtronic had a return on equity of 14.52% and a net margin of 14.80%. The firm had revenue of $7.85 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.98 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.02 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Medtronic plc will post 5.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 14th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 22nd will be paid a $0.63 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 21st. This represents a $2.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.26%. Medtronic’s payout ratio is presently 72.62%.

In other Medtronic news, SVP Bradley E. Lerman sold 49,147 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.58, for a total transaction of $6,221,027.26. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Karen L. Parkhill sold 682 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.00, for a total transaction of $75,020.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.47% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Truist Securities lowered their price objective on Medtronic from $148.00 to $142.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th. Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on Medtronic in a research report on Thursday, December 9th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $140.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Medtronic from $154.00 to $145.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th. UBS Group lifted their price objective on Medtronic from $145.00 to $149.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 25th. Finally, Citigroup lowered their price objective on Medtronic from $153.00 to $146.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Medtronic has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $142.91.

Medtronic Plc is a medical technology company, which engages in the development, manufacture, distribution, and sale of device-based medical therapies and services. It operates through the following segments: Cardiac and Vascular Group; Minimally Invasive Technologies Group; Restorative Therapies Group; and Diabetes Group.

