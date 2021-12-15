Clean Yield Group Has $227,000 Holdings in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA)

Clean Yield Group raised its position in shares of Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) by 70.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 653 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 269 shares during the period. Clean Yield Group’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $227,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Mastercard by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 33,977,387 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $12,404,804,000 after purchasing an additional 131,150 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its stake in shares of Mastercard by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 28,959,043 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $10,572,657,000 after purchasing an additional 332,047 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Mastercard by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 18,779,658 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $6,856,264,000 after purchasing an additional 259,715 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Mastercard by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 14,192,159 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $5,166,587,000 after purchasing an additional 215,805 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital International Investors raised its stake in shares of Mastercard by 7.3% during the 2nd quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 12,908,942 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $4,712,941,000 after purchasing an additional 881,104 shares in the last quarter. 73.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

MA has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Mastercard from $400.00 to $430.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. UBS Group initiated coverage on Mastercard in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $448.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Mastercard from $451.00 to $448.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Mastercard from $427.00 to $430.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on Mastercard from $412.00 to $403.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $429.40.

In other Mastercard news, CEO Michael Miebach sold 10,670 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $370.00, for a total value of $3,947,900.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, major shareholder Foundation Mastercard sold 90,994 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $354.40, for a total value of $32,248,273.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders sold 647,628 shares of company stock worth $214,977,545. 0.33% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE:MA opened at $340.55 on Wednesday. Mastercard Incorporated has a 1-year low of $306.00 and a 1-year high of $401.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $334.61 billion, a PE ratio of 41.89, a PEG ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 1.12. The business’s 50 day moving average is $343.37 and its 200-day moving average is $356.73. The company has a current ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.95.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The credit services provider reported $2.37 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.19 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $4.99 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.95 billion. Mastercard had a return on equity of 116.88% and a net margin of 45.50%. Mastercard’s revenue for the quarter was up 29.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.60 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Mastercard Incorporated will post 8.26 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 9th. Investors of record on Friday, January 7th will be paid a $0.49 dividend. This is a positive change from Mastercard’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.44. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 6th. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.58%. Mastercard’s payout ratio is currently 21.65%.

Mastercard announced that its board has authorized a share repurchase program on Tuesday, November 30th that permits the company to buyback $8.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the credit services provider to reacquire up to 2.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are typically an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Mastercard Company Profile

Mastercard, Inc operates as a technology company. The firm engages in the payments industry that connects consumers, financial institutions, merchants, governments and business. It offers payment solutions for the development and implementation of credit, debit, prepaid, commercial and payment programs.

