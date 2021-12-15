Clean Yield Group Has $59,000 Stock Holdings in CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX)

Clean Yield Group lifted its holdings in shares of CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX) by 21.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,974 shares of the transportation company’s stock after buying an additional 345 shares during the period. Clean Yield Group’s holdings in CSX were worth $59,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of CSX. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in CSX by 359.8% in the 2nd quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 267,237 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $8,573,000 after purchasing an additional 209,123 shares in the last quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board increased its holdings in CSX by 1,629.6% in the 2nd quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 1,247,187 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $40,010,000 after purchasing an additional 1,175,078 shares in the last quarter. Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co. acquired a new position in CSX in the 2nd quarter worth about $32,319,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. increased its holdings in CSX by 57.4% in the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 118,373 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $3,796,000 after purchasing an additional 43,181 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Connors Investor Services Inc. acquired a new position in CSX in the 2nd quarter worth about $1,590,000. 73.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other CSX news, CAO Angela C. Williams sold 38,535 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.44, for a total transaction of $1,365,680.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Nathan D. Goldman sold 57,793 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.94, for a total value of $2,019,287.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CSX opened at $35.92 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.72, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23. The company has a market capitalization of $79.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.59, a PEG ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 1.22. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $35.22 and a 200 day moving average of $33.63. CSX Co. has a 12 month low of $27.70 and a 12 month high of $37.35.

CSX (NASDAQ:CSX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The transportation company reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $3.29 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.06 billion. CSX had a return on equity of 25.51% and a net margin of 30.26%. CSX’s revenue was up 24.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.32 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that CSX Co. will post 1.56 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 30th will be given a dividend of $0.093 per share. This represents a $0.37 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.04%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 29th. CSX’s payout ratio is 23.27%.

A number of research firms have commented on CSX. Barclays upped their price target on CSX from $38.00 to $41.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on CSX from $22.00 to $26.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. Citigroup restated a “buy” rating and set a $42.00 target price (up previously from $38.00) on shares of CSX in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on CSX from $34.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on CSX from $40.00 to $41.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $36.79.

CSX Corp. engages in the provision of rail-based freight transportation services. Its services include rail service, the transport of intermodal containers and trailers, rail-to-truck transfers and bulk commodity operations. The company was founded in 1827 and is headquartered in Jacksonville, FL.

