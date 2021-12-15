Clean Yield Group Makes New $127,000 Investment in New Gold Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:NGD)

Clean Yield Group bought a new position in shares of New Gold Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:NGD) during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm bought 120,000 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $127,000.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of New Gold by 12.8% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,576,770 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $11,903,000 after purchasing an additional 746,324 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG increased its position in New Gold by 286.1% in the 2nd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 131,597 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $239,000 after buying an additional 97,510 shares in the last quarter. PEAK6 Investments LLC increased its position in New Gold by 9.2% in the 2nd quarter. PEAK6 Investments LLC now owns 328,721 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $595,000 after buying an additional 27,661 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in New Gold by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 18,040,155 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $32,653,000 after buying an additional 285,947 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Amundi bought a new stake in New Gold in the 2nd quarter valued at about $6,846,000. 31.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get New Gold alerts:

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN NGD opened at $1.36 on Wednesday. New Gold Inc. has a twelve month low of $1.01 and a twelve month high of $2.40. The company has a market capitalization of $925.97 million, a PE ratio of -27.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 2.00. The company has a current ratio of 2.38, a quick ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61.

New Gold (NYSEAMERICAN:NGD) last announced its earnings results on Friday, November 12th. The basic materials company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by $0.01. New Gold had a positive return on equity of 8.82% and a negative net margin of 4.45%. On average, analysts forecast that New Gold Inc. will post 0.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

NGD has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Royal Bank of Canada raised New Gold from an “underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $1.75 to $1.50 in a report on Wednesday, September 8th. Cormark reissued a “hold” rating on shares of New Gold in a report on Friday, September 17th. Raymond James boosted their price objective on New Gold from $1.75 to $2.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday. Canaccord Genuity boosted their price objective on New Gold from C$2.00 to C$2.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 15th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised New Gold from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 24th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, New Gold presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $2.25.

About New Gold

New Gold Inc is a gold mining company, which is engaged in the operation, development and exploration of mineral properties. Its portfolio includes Rainy RIver, New Afton, and Cerro San Pedro. The company was founded on January 31, 1980 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

See Also: What is Cost of Goods Sold (COGS)?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NGD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for New Gold Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:NGD).

Receive News & Ratings for New Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for New Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.