Clean Yield Group Purchases 36 Shares of Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO)

Clean Yield Group increased its position in Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO) by 97.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 73 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after buying an additional 36 shares during the period. Clean Yield Group’s holdings in Broadcom were worth $35,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Peoples Bank OH raised its position in Broadcom by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter. Peoples Bank OH now owns 859 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $417,000 after purchasing an additional 19 shares during the period. Peoples Financial Services CORP. raised its position in Broadcom by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. Peoples Financial Services CORP. now owns 3,102 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $1,505,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares during the period. Sound View Wealth Advisors Group LLC raised its position in Broadcom by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. Sound View Wealth Advisors Group LLC now owns 3,611 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $1,751,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares during the period. Oak Harvest Investment Services raised its position in Broadcom by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter. Oak Harvest Investment Services now owns 1,017 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $493,000 after purchasing an additional 21 shares during the period. Finally, Brown Miller Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Broadcom by 3.4% during the third quarter. Brown Miller Wealth Management LLC now owns 636 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $308,000 after acquiring an additional 21 shares during the period. 79.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Broadcom alerts:

Shares of AVGO opened at $614.91 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $253.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 0.93. Broadcom Inc. has a twelve month low of $412.99 and a twelve month high of $644.75. The company has a quick ratio of 2.23, a current ratio of 2.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65. The company has a 50 day moving average of $544.61 and a two-hundred day moving average of $503.91.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 9th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $7.81 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $7.74 by $0.07. Broadcom had a net margin of 24.54% and a return on equity of 46.74%. The business had revenue of $7.41 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.36 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $5.58 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Broadcom Inc. will post 27.6 EPS for the current year.

Broadcom declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock buyback program on Thursday, December 9th that allows the company to buyback $10.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the semiconductor manufacturer to reacquire up to 4.2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are usually an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 22nd will be paid a dividend of $4.10 per share. This is an increase from Broadcom’s previous quarterly dividend of $3.60. This represents a $16.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.67%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 21st. Broadcom’s payout ratio is presently 96.00%.

In other Broadcom news, Director Raul J. Fernandez bought 151 shares of Broadcom stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 21st. The stock was purchased at an average price of $493.49 per share, with a total value of $74,516.99. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Eddy W. Hartenstein sold 4,517 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $504.92, for a total transaction of $2,280,723.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

AVGO has been the topic of a number of research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Broadcom from $655.00 to $700.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of Broadcom from $560.00 to $700.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 10th. KeyCorp raised their target price on shares of Broadcom from $575.00 to $710.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 10th. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of Broadcom from $580.00 to $620.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 7th. Finally, Mizuho raised their target price on shares of Broadcom from $600.00 to $665.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 10th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $646.97.

Broadcom Profile

Broadcom, Inc is a global technology company, which designs, develops and supplies semiconductor and infrastructure software solutions. It operates through the following segments: Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software. The Semiconductor Solutions segment manages movement of data in data center, telecom, enterprise and embedded networking applications.

Further Reading: Why do company’s buyback their stock?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AVGO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO).

Receive News & Ratings for Broadcom Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Broadcom and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.