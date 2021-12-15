Cloudflare (NYSE:NET) Shares Up 4.2%

Cloudflare, Inc. (NYSE:NET)’s stock price shot up 4.2% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $138.37 and last traded at $137.54. 54,908 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 3,940,047 shares. The stock had previously closed at $132.00.

A number of brokerages recently commented on NET. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Cloudflare from $122.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. DZ Bank began coverage on Cloudflare in a research report on Thursday, December 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $200.00 price target on the stock. Needham & Company LLC upped their price target on Cloudflare from $140.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded Cloudflare from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $135.00 to $195.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, Cowen upped their target price on Cloudflare from $200.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $160.98.

The stock has a market capitalization of $42.75 billion, a PE ratio of -188.57 and a beta of 0.66. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $178.79 and its two-hundred day moving average is $136.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 8.51 and a current ratio of 8.51.

Cloudflare (NYSE:NET) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $172.35 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $165.65 million. Cloudflare had a negative net margin of 36.83% and a negative return on equity of 13.32%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 51.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.06) earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Cloudflare, Inc. will post -0.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Cloudflare news, CEO Matthew Prince sold 52,385 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.72, for a total value of $9,205,092.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CAO Paul D. Underwood sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $210.94, for a total transaction of $421,880.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 794,740 shares of company stock valued at $130,738,226. 20.69% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Baillie Gifford & Co. boosted its position in shares of Cloudflare by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 30,267,184 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,203,479,000 after purchasing an additional 271,966 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Cloudflare by 120.2% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 28,729,894 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,040,771,000 after purchasing an additional 15,680,274 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Cloudflare by 9.5% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 20,371,447 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,156,114,000 after purchasing an additional 1,773,373 shares during the period. Sands Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Cloudflare by 705.1% in the 3rd quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC now owns 8,323,377 shares of the company’s stock valued at $937,628,000 after buying an additional 7,289,490 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Cloudflare by 24.7% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,136,303 shares of the company’s stock valued at $352,822,000 after buying an additional 620,511 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.94% of the company’s stock.

CloudFlare, Inc operates a cloud platform that delivers a range of network services to businesses worldwide. The company provides an integrated cloud-based security solution to secure a range of combination of platforms, including public cloud, private cloud, on-premise, software-as-a-service applications, and Internet of Things (IoT) devices.

