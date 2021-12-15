Clough Global Dividend and Income Fund (NYSEAMERICAN:GLV) Short Interest Update

Clough Global Dividend and Income Fund (NYSEAMERICAN:GLV) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 10,300 shares, a growth of 157.5% from the November 15th total of 4,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 47,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in GLV. UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in Clough Global Dividend and Income Fund by 30.1% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 17,213 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $191,000 after acquiring an additional 3,984 shares in the last quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC bought a new position in Clough Global Dividend and Income Fund in the third quarter worth approximately $111,000. Claybrook Capital LLC bought a new position in Clough Global Dividend and Income Fund in the third quarter worth approximately $331,000. Guggenheim Capital LLC bought a new position in Clough Global Dividend and Income Fund in the third quarter worth approximately $496,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Clough Global Dividend and Income Fund by 4.2% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 87,485 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $970,000 after acquiring an additional 3,508 shares in the last quarter.

GLV opened at $10.83 on Wednesday. Clough Global Dividend and Income Fund has a 1-year low of $10.10 and a 1-year high of $12.41.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 21st will be given a $0.0967 dividend. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 10.71%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 20th.

Clough Global Dividend and Income Fund Company Profile

Clough Global Dividend and Income Fund is a closed ended balanced mutual fund launched and managed by Clough Capital Partners L.P. The fund primarily invests in the public equity and fixed income markets across the globe. It seeks to invest in securities of companies operating across diversified sectors.

