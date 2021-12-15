CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME) Shares Sold by State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D reduced its position in CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME) by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 211,953 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,729 shares during the period. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D owned about 0.06% of CME Group worth $40,987,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of CME. Arkadios Wealth Advisors lifted its stake in shares of CME Group by 53.6% in the 2nd quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 361 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $76,000 after purchasing an additional 126 shares during the period. Ieq Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of CME Group by 37.6% in the 2nd quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 2,541 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $540,000 after purchasing an additional 694 shares during the period. Heritage Investors Management Corp acquired a new position in shares of CME Group in the 2nd quarter valued at $324,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its stake in shares of CME Group by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 77,238 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $16,427,000 after purchasing an additional 2,097 shares during the period. Finally, Value Partners Investments Inc. increased its holdings in CME Group by 22.7% in the 2nd quarter. Value Partners Investments Inc. now owns 2,003 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $426,000 after acquiring an additional 371 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.36% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of CME Group from $225.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Piper Sandler reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $230.00 price target on shares of CME Group in a report on Friday, October 1st. TheStreet raised shares of CME Group from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of CME Group from $217.00 to $234.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities upped their target price on shares of CME Group from $194.00 to $197.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $218.36.

In other CME Group news, insider Derek Sammann sold 4,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $226.84, for a total value of $1,020,780.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, Director Martin J. Gepsman sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $231.00, for a total transaction of $115,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 24,492 shares of company stock worth $5,434,355 in the last ninety days. 0.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of CME opened at $227.55 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. CME Group Inc. has a 12-month low of $177.15 and a 12-month high of $232.64. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $219.82 and a 200 day moving average price of $210.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $81.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.56 and a beta of 0.45.

CME Group (NASDAQ:CME) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The financial services provider reported $1.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.55 by $0.05. CME Group had a net margin of 52.47% and a return on equity of 8.60%. The firm had revenue of $1.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.15 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.38 earnings per share. CME Group’s quarterly revenue was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that CME Group Inc. will post 6.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a None dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 14th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 28th will be given a $3.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 27th. This is a boost from CME Group’s previous None dividend of $2.50. CME Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 53.10%.

CME Group Company Profile

CME Group, Inc operates a derivatives marketplace, which offers a range of futures and options products for risk management. Its exchanges offer a range of global benchmark products across all major asset classes based on interest rates, equity indexes, foreign exchange (FX), energy, agricultural commodities and metals.

