CMS Energy Co. (NYSE:CMS) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $1.77 Billion

Posted by on Dec 15th, 2021

Brokerages expect CMS Energy Co. (NYSE:CMS) to report sales of $1.77 billion for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for CMS Energy’s earnings. CMS Energy posted sales of $1.80 billion during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 1.7%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Thursday, February 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that CMS Energy will report full-year sales of $6.97 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $6.39 billion to $7.23 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $7.15 billion, with estimates ranging from $6.44 billion to $7.60 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover CMS Energy.

CMS Energy (NYSE:CMS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The utilities provider reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.54. The firm had revenue of $1.73 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.63 billion. CMS Energy had a return on equity of 13.05% and a net margin of 12.17%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 14.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.77 earnings per share.

CMS has been the subject of several recent research reports. Mizuho upped their price target on CMS Energy from $64.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 16th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on CMS Energy from $66.00 to $62.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, September 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $67.00.

In other CMS Energy news, SVP Brian F. Rich sold 3,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.32, for a total value of $211,120.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.36% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Achmea Investment Management B.V. purchased a new position in shares of CMS Energy during the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA lifted its position in shares of CMS Energy by 722.2% during the 2nd quarter. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA now owns 444 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 390 shares during the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. lifted its position in shares of CMS Energy by 322.4% during the 3rd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 566 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 432 shares during the last quarter. Strategic Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of CMS Energy during the 3rd quarter valued at $37,000. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its position in shares of CMS Energy by 35.5% during the 2nd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 702 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 184 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.31% of the company’s stock.

NYSE CMS opened at $63.47 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $18.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.09, a P/E/G ratio of 3.39 and a beta of 0.23. CMS Energy has a 52 week low of $53.19 and a 52 week high of $65.79. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $60.71 and a 200-day moving average price of $61.43. The company has a quick ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.88.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 5th were paid a $0.435 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 4th. This represents a $1.74 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.74%. CMS Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 57.81%.

CMS Energy Company Profile

CMS Energy Corp. is a holding company, which engages in business through its subsidiaries. It operates through the following business segments: Electric Utility, Gas Utility, and Enterprises. The Electric Utility segment engages in the generation, purchase, transmission, distribution and sale of electricity.

Earnings History and Estimates for CMS Energy (NYSE:CMS)

