Codex DNA, Inc.’s (NASDAQ:DNAY) Lock-Up Period To Expire on December 15th

Codex DNA’s (NASDAQ:DNAY) lock-up period is set to expire on Wednesday, December 15th. Codex DNA had issued 6,666,665 shares in its initial public offering on June 18th. The total size of the offering was $106,666,640 based on an initial share price of $16.00. Shares of the company owned by major shareholders and company insiders will be eligible for trade following the end of the lock-up period.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on DNAY shares. Cowen started coverage on Codex DNA in a research report on Friday, October 15th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Codex DNA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th.

NASDAQ DNAY opened at $6.43 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $8.92. Codex DNA has a twelve month low of $6.22 and a twelve month high of $25.70. The company has a current ratio of 14.93, a quick ratio of 14.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13.

Codex DNA (NASDAQ:DNAY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 8th. The company reported ($0.34) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.28) by ($0.06). On average, analysts predict that Codex DNA will post -1.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in Codex DNA during the 2nd quarter valued at $15,727,000. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Codex DNA during the 2nd quarter valued at about $14,227,000. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC bought a new position in shares of Codex DNA during the 2nd quarter valued at about $12,986,000. Franklin Resources Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Codex DNA during the 2nd quarter valued at about $12,082,000. Finally, Woodline Partners LP purchased a new stake in shares of Codex DNA during the 2nd quarter valued at about $10,866,000. Institutional investors own 55.18% of the company’s stock.

About Codex DNA

Codex DNA, Inc, a synthetic biology company, manufactures and sells synthetic biology instruments, reagents, and associated products and related services, primarily to pharmaceutical and academic laboratories worldwide. Its solutions include BioXp system that empowers researchers to go from a digital DNA sequence to endpoint-ready synthetic DNA; BioXp portal, an online portal that offers an intuitive guided workflow and design tools for building new DNA sequences and assembling them into vectors of choice; BioXp kits that contain building blocks and reagents, including its Gibson Assembly branded reagents, for specific synthetic biology workflow applications; Cloud-based scripts; Benchtop reagents that contain all the reagents necessary to proceed with a specific synthetic biology workflow on the benchtop using products generated on the BioXp system; and Biofoundry Services, which enable a customer to order and receive the BioXp system endpoint-ready products, such as genes, clones, cell-free amplified DNA, and variant libraries.

