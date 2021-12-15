Cogent Communications Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCOI) VP Sells $185,424.00 in Stock

Cogent Communications Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCOI) VP Henry W. Kilmer sold 2,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.26, for a total transaction of $185,424.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

NASDAQ:CCOI opened at $77.05 on Wednesday. Cogent Communications Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $56.38 and a one year high of $80.50. The firm has a market cap of $3.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 154.10 and a beta of 0.14. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $75.78 and a 200-day simple moving average of $75.26.

Cogent Communications (NASDAQ:CCOI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The technology company reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.04. Cogent Communications had a net margin of 3.93% and a negative return on equity of 11.81%. The business had revenue of $147.93 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $148.63 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.23 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Cogent Communications Holdings, Inc. will post 0.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 19th were issued a $0.83 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 18th. This represents a $3.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.31%. This is a positive change from Cogent Communications’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.81. Cogent Communications’s payout ratio is currently 664.00%.

CCOI has been the subject of several research reports. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on shares of Cogent Communications from $93.00 to $89.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 5th. TheStreet raised shares of Cogent Communications from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Cogent Communications has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $85.60.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. bought a new position in shares of Cogent Communications during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its stake in shares of Cogent Communications by 86.6% during the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 571 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 265 shares in the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its stake in shares of Cogent Communications by 202.2% during the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 559 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 374 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in shares of Cogent Communications during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $64,000. Finally, Harbor Investment Advisory LLC bought a new position in shares of Cogent Communications during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $74,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.00% of the company’s stock.

Cogent Communications Company Profile

Cogent Communications Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of internet access and Internet Protocol communications solutions. It offers internet access and data transport through its fiber optic, IP data-only network, ethernet transport, and colocation services. The company was founded by David Schaeffer in August 1999 and is headquartered in Washington, DC.

