CohBar, Inc. (NASDAQ:CWBR) Receives $2.38 Average Target Price from Analysts

Shares of CohBar, Inc. (NASDAQ:CWBR) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the five ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $2.38.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on CWBR shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of CohBar from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $0.50 target price for the company in a report on Friday, November 19th. Cantor Fitzgerald started coverage on shares of CohBar in a research note on Friday, November 12th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $2.50 price target for the company.

In other news, Director Misha Petkevich acquired 167,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 28th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $0.58 per share, with a total value of $96,860.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 31.00% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CWBR. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of CohBar by 48.6% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,015,632 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,822,000 after purchasing an additional 659,012 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP acquired a new stake in shares of CohBar during the 3rd quarter worth about $1,096,000. Two Sigma Investments LP acquired a new stake in CohBar in the 3rd quarter valued at about $869,000. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in CohBar by 32.5% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 475,936 shares of the company’s stock valued at $456,000 after acquiring an additional 116,656 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Optimum Investment Advisors boosted its stake in shares of CohBar by 3.4% in the 2nd quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors now owns 302,610 shares of the company’s stock valued at $424,000 after purchasing an additional 10,000 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 6.61% of the company’s stock.

CohBar stock opened at $0.41 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $0.69 and a 200-day moving average price of $1.05. CohBar has a 1-year low of $0.40 and a 1-year high of $2.27. The stock has a market capitalization of $35.54 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.48 and a beta of 2.62.

CohBar (NASDAQ:CWBR) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 15th. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.04. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.04) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that CohBar will post -0.27 EPS for the current year.

CohBar Company Profile

CohBar, Inc engages in the research and development of mitochondria-based therapeutics. It focuses on treatments of diseases, which include diabetes, obesity, fatty liver disease and non-alcoholic steatohepatitis, cancer, Alzheimer’s disease, and atherosclerosis. The company was founded by Nir Barzilai, Pinchas Cohen, David Sinclair, John Amatruda, and Laura Cobb on October 19, 2007 and is headquartered in Menlo Park, CA.

