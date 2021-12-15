Cohen & Steers, Inc. (NYSE:CNS) Shares Sold by Assenagon Asset Management S.A.

Assenagon Asset Management S.A. trimmed its position in shares of Cohen & Steers, Inc. (NYSE:CNS) by 3.5% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 3,867 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 139 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A.’s holdings in Cohen & Steers were worth $324,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Cohen & Steers by 6.6% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 85,704 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $7,035,000 after purchasing an additional 5,272 shares during the period. Brinker Capital Investments LLC boosted its stake in Cohen & Steers by 20.7% during the 2nd quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 11,622 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $954,000 after purchasing an additional 1,994 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its stake in Cohen & Steers by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 80,381 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $6,598,000 after purchasing an additional 2,082 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Cohen & Steers by 5.6% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 465,517 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $38,214,000 after purchasing an additional 24,543 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of Cohen & Steers by 7.2% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 534,756 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $43,898,000 after acquiring an additional 35,863 shares during the period. 46.80% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:CNS opened at $90.73 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $92.31. The firm has a market cap of $4.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.18 and a beta of 1.31. Cohen & Steers, Inc. has a twelve month low of $62.43 and a twelve month high of $101.22. The company has a current ratio of 3.31, a quick ratio of 3.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

Cohen & Steers (NYSE:CNS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The asset manager reported $1.06 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.97 by $0.09. Cohen & Steers had a net margin of 26.36% and a return on equity of 81.40%. The company had revenue of $154.19 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $148.17 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.67 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 38.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

The firm also recently announced a None dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 30th. Investors of record on Monday, November 15th were issued a $1.70 dividend. This is an increase from Cohen & Steers’s previous None dividend of $1.39. This represents a dividend yield of 1.8%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 12th. Cohen & Steers’s payout ratio is presently 61.86%.

Separately, Evercore ISI reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Cohen & Steers in a research note on Thursday, December 9th.

Cohen & Steers Company Profile

Cohen & Steers, Inc is a holding company which operates as an investment manager specializing in liquid real assets, which include real estate securities, listed infrastructure, commodities, natural resource equities, preferred securities, and other income solutions. It manages investment vehicles, such as institutional accounts, open-end funds and closed-end funds.

