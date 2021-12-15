Cohen & Steers Quality Income Realty Fund, Inc. (NYSE:RQI) Short Interest Down 66.0% in November

Cohen & Steers Quality Income Realty Fund, Inc. (NYSE:RQI) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 82,700 shares, a decline of 66.0% from the November 15th total of 243,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 303,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.3 days.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV grew its holdings in Cohen & Steers Quality Income Realty Fund by 13.7% in the second quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV now owns 16,571 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $260,000 after purchasing an additional 2,003 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Cohen & Steers Quality Income Realty Fund by 15.5% during the second quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 221,018 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,472,000 after buying an additional 29,639 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in Cohen & Steers Quality Income Realty Fund by 4.7% during the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 33,688 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $529,000 after buying an additional 1,516 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Cohen & Steers Quality Income Realty Fund by 7.2% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,151,539 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $65,221,000 after buying an additional 279,379 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mutual Advisors LLC lifted its position in Cohen & Steers Quality Income Realty Fund by 40.8% during the second quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 217,241 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,413,000 after buying an additional 62,899 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSE RQI traded up $0.39 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $17.05. 417,336 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 385,303. Cohen & Steers Quality Income Realty Fund has a 52-week low of $11.85 and a 52-week high of $17.15. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $16.47 and a 200-day moving average price of $16.10.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 15th will be issued a $0.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 14th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.63%.

Cohen & Steers Quality Income Realty Fund Company Profile

Cohen & Steers Quality Income Realty Fund, Inc operates as a closed-end investment fund/investment trust. The firm intends to receive current income through investment in real estate securities and also capital appreciation. It also manages investment strategies such as hedged real estate securities portfolios and private real estate multimanager strategies for investors.

