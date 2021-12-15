Cohort plc Plans Dividend of GBX 3.85 (LON:CHRT)

Cohort plc (LON:CHRT) declared a dividend on Tuesday, December 14th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 6th will be paid a dividend of GBX 3.85 ($0.05) per share on Monday, February 14th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 6th. The official announcement can be accessed at this link.

Shares of CHRT stock opened at GBX 534 ($7.06) on Wednesday. Cohort has a 52-week low of GBX 481 ($6.36) and a 52-week high of GBX 682 ($9.01). The stock has a market cap of £219.74 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 43.96, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a current ratio of 1.92. The firm has a fifty day moving average of GBX 587.10 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 580.19.

In other news, insider Andrew Stephen Thomis bought 424 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 14th. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 525 ($6.94) per share, with a total value of £2,226 ($2,941.72).

Cohort plc, through its subsidiaries, provides various products and services in defense and security markets in the United Kingdom, Portugal, North and South America, and other European countries. The company offers electro-optical and electro-mechanical systems, such as command, control, communications, computers, intelligence, surveillance, target acquisition, and reconnaissance, as well as combat systems; communications systems; integrated command, control, and communications systems for warships and submarines; tactical radio, vehicle intercoms, field communications, and networking software and equipment; and electronic warfare operational support, managed, secure communications, cyber security, and training support services.

