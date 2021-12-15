Colfax Co. (NYSE:CFX) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Colfax Co. (NYSE:CFX) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the nine ratings firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $50.71.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on shares of Colfax from $55.00 to $54.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, December 10th. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of Colfax from $44.00 to $43.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 4th. KeyCorp boosted their target price on shares of Colfax from $57.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Colfax from $51.00 to $50.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 7th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Colfax from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $53.00 to $51.00 in a report on Friday, September 10th.

CFX traded down $0.27 on Friday, reaching $44.23. 34,042 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,322,203. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $48.84. Colfax has a 52-week low of $34.94 and a 52-week high of $54.67. The stock has a market cap of $6.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 62.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 2.17. The company has a current ratio of 1.77, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35.

Colfax (NYSE:CFX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The industrial products company reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.54. Colfax had a net margin of 2.92% and a return on equity of 7.28%. The firm had revenue of $965.89 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $958.44 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.41 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 19.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Colfax will post 2.12 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO Matthew L. Trerotola sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, October 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.68, for a total value of $2,534,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Daniel A. Pryor sold 7,289 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.10, for a total transaction of $394,334.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 154,047 shares of company stock valued at $7,965,571. Corporate insiders own 9.60% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Colfax by 385.5% during the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 335 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 266 shares during the last quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. bought a new position in shares of Colfax in the 2nd quarter valued at about $45,000. Psagot Investment House Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Colfax in the 2nd quarter valued at about $63,000. US Bancorp DE boosted its stake in shares of Colfax by 9.2% in the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,734 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $125,000 after purchasing an additional 231 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Colfax by 18.0% in the 2nd quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 3,232 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $148,000 after purchasing an additional 492 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.87% of the company’s stock.

Colfax Company Profile

Colfax Corp. operates as a diversified technology company. The firm provides orthopedic care and fabrication technology products and services to customers. It operates through the following segments: Medical Technology and Fabrication Technology. The Medical Technology segment develops, manufactures and distributes medical devices used for rehabilitation, pain management and physical therapy.

