Colombier Acquisition Corp – Class A (NYSE:CLBR) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Colombier Acquisition Corp – Class A (NYSE:CLBR) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 22,600 shares, a growth of 109.3% from the November 15th total of 10,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 63,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.4 days.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Colombier Acquisition Corp – Class A during the 3rd quarter worth about $11,993,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Colombier Acquisition Corp – Class A during the 3rd quarter worth about $915,000. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in Colombier Acquisition Corp – Class A during the 3rd quarter worth about $7,085,000. Finally, Basso Capital Management L.P. purchased a new stake in Colombier Acquisition Corp – Class A during the 3rd quarter worth about $265,000. 6.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

CLBR traded up $0.02 on Wednesday, hitting $9.67. 9,294 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 63,404. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $9.70. Colombier Acquisition Corp – Class A has a twelve month low of $9.55 and a twelve month high of $9.78.

Colombier Acquisition Corp. is a blank check company. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization or related business combination with one or more businesses. Colombier Acquisition Corp. is based in Palm Beach, Florida.

