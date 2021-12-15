Color Platform (CLR) Hits One Day Trading Volume of $1,055.00

Color Platform (CURRENCY:CLR) traded down 48.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on December 15th. Color Platform has a total market capitalization of $822,225.31 and $1,055.00 worth of Color Platform was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Color Platform coin can currently be bought for $0.0060 or 0.00000012 BTC on exchanges. During the last seven days, Color Platform has traded down 39.5% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $48,988.86 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $445.54 or 0.00909481 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $126.78 or 0.00258798 BTC.

Steem (STEEM) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00000881 BTC.

Counterparty (XCP) traded up 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $12.78 or 0.00026088 BTC.

Namecoin (NMC) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.56 or 0.00003190 BTC.

DAOBet (BET) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0318 or 0.00000056 BTC.

SafeBlast (BLAST) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

DragonVein (DVC) traded 7.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0029 or 0.00000006 BTC.

PIXEL (PXL) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0031 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Color Platform Profile

Color Platform (CLR) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. It launched on June 6th, 2013. Color Platform’s total supply is 350,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 137,230,262 coins. The official message board for Color Platform is medium.com/colorsorg . The Reddit community for Color Platform is /r/colorsorg and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Color Platform is color-platform.org/~colors/en . Color Platform’s official Twitter account is @copperlark and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “There are many changes over Bitcoin which makes it not just another clone, one which includes using SHA3 instead of SHA2 or Scrypt. If compared to BTC, some significant changes have been done to basic system parameters. Transaction speed has increased by reducing the block generation rate down to 4 minutes and a total of 26 Million will be mined. “

Color Platform Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Color Platform directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Color Platform should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Color Platform using one of the exchanges listed above.

