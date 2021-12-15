Commercial Metals (NYSE:CMC) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $2.03 Billion

Wall Street brokerages predict that Commercial Metals (NYSE:CMC) will announce sales of $2.03 billion for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Commercial Metals’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $2.00 billion and the highest is $2.06 billion. Commercial Metals reported sales of $1.39 billion in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 46%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Monday, January 10th.

On average, analysts expect that Commercial Metals will report full year sales of $7.72 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $7.52 billion to $7.92 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $7.22 billion, with estimates ranging from $6.93 billion to $7.50 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Commercial Metals.

Commercial Metals (NYSE:CMC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 14th. The basic materials company reported $1.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.27 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $2.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.04 billion. Commercial Metals had a return on equity of 20.53% and a net margin of 6.14%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 44.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.79 EPS.

Several brokerages have recently commented on CMC. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Commercial Metals from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $31.00 to $33.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Commercial Metals from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $42.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, December 10th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Commercial Metals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $34.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, September 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded Commercial Metals to a “hold” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $32.00 to $36.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Wolfe Research began coverage on Commercial Metals in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $41.00 price objective on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Commercial Metals has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $32.67.

Shares of NYSE CMC opened at $32.85 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.69 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a quick ratio of 1.84, a current ratio of 2.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $32.79 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $32.13. Commercial Metals has a twelve month low of $19.44 and a twelve month high of $36.86.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, October 27th were given a dividend of $0.14 per share. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.70%. This is a positive change from Commercial Metals’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, October 26th. Commercial Metals’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 16.52%.

In other Commercial Metals news, CEO Barbara Smith sold 14,903 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.77, for a total value of $547,983.31. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, COO Tracy L. Porter sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.69, for a total value of $633,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Commercial Metals by 28.3% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 173,206 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $5,276,000 after purchasing an additional 38,168 shares during the period. Moors & Cabot Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Commercial Metals in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $1,044,000. Balyasny Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Commercial Metals by 233.8% in the 3rd quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 101,018 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $3,077,000 after purchasing an additional 70,756 shares during the period. Jupiter Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Commercial Metals by 25.0% in the 3rd quarter. Jupiter Wealth Management LLC now owns 25,000 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $838,000 after purchasing an additional 5,000 shares during the period. Finally, Easterly Investment Partners LLC purchased a new position in Commercial Metals during the third quarter valued at $19,744,000. Institutional investors own 87.91% of the company’s stock.

About Commercial Metals

Commercial Metals Co engages in the manufacture, recycling, and marketing of steel and metal products. It operates through the following segments: North America and Europe. The North America segment is a vertically integrated network of recycling facilities, steel mills and fabrication operations. The Europe segment is a vertically integrated network of recycling facilities, an EAF mini mill and fabrication operations located in Poland.

