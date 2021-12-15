Commercial National Financial Co. (OTCMKTS:CEFC) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Commercial National Financial Co. (OTCMKTS:CEFC) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 200 shares, a growth of 100.0% from the November 15th total of 100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.
CEFC stock remained flat at $$11.75 during trading on Wednesday. 200 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,087. The stock has a market cap of $46.59 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.99 and a beta of 0.48. Commercial National Financial has a 52 week low of $8.70 and a 52 week high of $11.90. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $11.46 and a 200 day moving average of $11.06.
About Commercial National Financial
