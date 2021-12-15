Commercial National Financial Co. (OTCMKTS:CEFC) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Commercial National Financial Co. (OTCMKTS:CEFC) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 200 shares, a growth of 100.0% from the November 15th total of 100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

CEFC stock remained flat at $$11.75 during trading on Wednesday. 200 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,087. The stock has a market cap of $46.59 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.99 and a beta of 0.48. Commercial National Financial has a 52 week low of $8.70 and a 52 week high of $11.90. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $11.46 and a 200 day moving average of $11.06.

Get Commercial National Financial alerts:

About Commercial National Financial

Commercial National Financial Corp. is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial solutions. The firm offers banking services to individuals, agricultural businesses, commercial businesses, and light industries, through its subsidiary. It provides loans to individuals for home mortgages, automobiles and personal expenditures, and loans to business enterprises for current operations and expansion.

See Also: Hedge Funds

Receive News & Ratings for Commercial National Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Commercial National Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.