Community Bank N.A. Buys 859 Shares of Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN)

Community Bank N.A. increased its stake in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) by 6.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 14,937 shares of the medical research company’s stock after acquiring an additional 859 shares during the period. Community Bank N.A.’s holdings in Amgen were worth $3,176,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AMGN. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. purchased a new position in Amgen during the 2nd quarter valued at about $39,000. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC increased its holdings in Amgen by 82.3% during the 2nd quarter. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC now owns 175 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 79 shares during the period. Strategic Blueprint LLC purchased a new position in shares of Amgen during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $43,000. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Amgen during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $58,000. Finally, Atlantic Trust LLC purchased a new position in shares of Amgen during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $66,000. 74.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

AMGN stock traded up $0.18 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $213.92. 31,740 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,647,915. The firm has a market capitalization of $120.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.06, a PEG ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 0.62. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $207.88 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $223.58. The company has a quick ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.05. Amgen Inc. has a 1 year low of $198.64 and a 1 year high of $276.69.

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The medical research company reported $4.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.22 by $0.45. Amgen had a return on equity of 108.67% and a net margin of 21.77%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $4.37 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Amgen Inc. will post 16.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 8th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 15th will be paid a dividend of $1.94 per share. This represents a $7.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.63%. This is an increase from Amgen’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.76. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 14th. Amgen’s payout ratio is 72.50%.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. Daiwa Capital Markets downgraded Amgen from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $220.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, September 23rd. Oppenheimer lowered their price target on Amgen from $277.00 to $272.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 1st. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Amgen from $251.00 to $235.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. Robert W. Baird reissued a “sell” rating on shares of Amgen in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, William Blair reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Amgen in a report on Friday, September 17th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Amgen has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $232.12.

Amgen, Inc is a biotechnology company, which engages in the discovery, development, manufacture and marketing of human therapeutics. Its products include the following brands: Aranesp, Aimovig, KANJINTI, EVENITY, AMGEVITA, AVSOLA, BLINCYTO, MVASI, Corlanor, Enbrel, EPOGEN, IMLYGIC, Kyprolis, Neulasta, NEUPOGEN, Nplate, Parsabiv, Prolia, Repatha, Sensipar, Vectibix, Otezla, RIABNI, and XGEVA.

