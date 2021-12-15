Community Bank N.A. Decreases Stock Holdings in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T)

Community Bank N.A. reduced its position in shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) by 17.4% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 225,493 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 47,634 shares during the period. Community Bank N.A.’s holdings in AT&T were worth $6,088,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Boston Common Asset Management LLC lifted its position in AT&T by 6.9% in the second quarter. Boston Common Asset Management LLC now owns 321,322 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $9,248,000 after acquiring an additional 20,665 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its position in AT&T by 16.5% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 14,173,739 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $456,111,000 after acquiring an additional 2,004,083 shares during the last quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC lifted its position in AT&T by 26.2% in the second quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 469,300 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $13,506,000 after acquiring an additional 97,400 shares during the last quarter. Toroso Investments LLC raised its holdings in shares of AT&T by 220.7% in the second quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 148,978 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,288,000 after buying an additional 102,530 shares during the last quarter. Finally, IndexIQ Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of AT&T by 7.9% in the second quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 117,725 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,388,000 after buying an additional 8,652 shares during the last quarter. 51.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on T shares. Truist Securities reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $26.00 price target on shares of AT&T in a research note on Monday, December 6th. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of AT&T from $34.00 to $30.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 11th. Loop Capital began coverage on shares of AT&T in a research report on Monday, September 20th. They set a “hold” rating and a $30.00 target price on the stock. KeyCorp upgraded shares of AT&T from an “underweight” rating to a “sector weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. Finally, Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of AT&T from $31.00 to $29.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $30.36.

In other AT&T news, Director Stephen J. Luczo acquired 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 8th. The stock was bought at an average price of $25.04 per share, with a total value of $2,504,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . 0.08% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of AT&T stock traded down $0.11 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $22.18. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 665,971 shares, compared to its average volume of 42,635,305. AT&T Inc. has a 1-year low of $22.22 and a 1-year high of $33.88. The business has a fifty day moving average of $24.70 and a 200 day moving average of $26.91. The company has a market capitalization of $158.37 billion, a PE ratio of 185.77, a P/E/G ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a quick ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86.

AT&T (NYSE:T) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 20th. The technology company reported $0.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.09. AT&T had a net margin of 0.67% and a return on equity of 13.47%. The company had revenue of $39.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $42.37 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.76 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that AT&T Inc. will post 3.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 11th were given a $0.52 dividend. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.38%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 7th. AT&T’s payout ratio is currently 1,733.48%.

About AT&T

AT&T, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of telecommunications media and technology service. It operates through the following segments: Communications, WarnerMedia, and Latin America. The Communications segment provides services to businesses and consumers located in the U.S., or in U.S.

