Community Trust Bancorp (NASDAQ:CTBI) Cut to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Community Trust Bancorp (NASDAQ:CTBI) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Monday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Community Trust Financial Services Corporation was incorporated under the laws for the purpose of becoming a bank holding company for Community Trust Bank. The Company is intended to facilitate the Bank’s ability to serve its customers’ requirements for financial services. The primary activity of the Company currently is, and is expected to remain for the foreseeable future, the ownership and operation of the Bank. “

Shares of NASDAQ CTBI opened at $42.94 on Monday. Community Trust Bancorp has a 1-year low of $35.61 and a 1-year high of $47.53. The business’s 50 day moving average is $43.77 and its two-hundred day moving average is $42.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $766.18 million, a P/E ratio of 9.04 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 0.78 and a quick ratio of 0.78.

Community Trust Bancorp (NASDAQ:CTBI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The financial services provider reported $1.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.16 by $0.03. Community Trust Bancorp had a return on equity of 12.56% and a net margin of 35.56%. The business had revenue of $56.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $55.40 million. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Community Trust Bancorp will post 4.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Charles J. Baird sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.02, for a total transaction of $172,080.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP James B. Draughn sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.86, for a total transaction of $224,300.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 9,780 shares of company stock valued at $431,348 in the last ninety days. 4.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. FMR LLC raised its position in shares of Community Trust Bancorp by 68.9% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 192,176 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $7,891,000 after buying an additional 78,400 shares during the last quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC increased its position in Community Trust Bancorp by 56.8% during the second quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC now owns 96,300 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,889,000 after purchasing an additional 34,900 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can increased its position in shares of Community Trust Bancorp by 34.1% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 116,781 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,775,000 after acquiring an additional 29,673 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Community Trust Bancorp by 29.4% in the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 122,996 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,967,000 after acquiring an additional 27,915 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp increased its position in shares of Community Trust Bancorp by 5.8% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 495,115 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $19,994,000 after acquiring an additional 27,092 shares in the last quarter. 57.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Community Trust Bancorp Company Profile

Community Trust Bancorp, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of community banking services through its subsidiary Community Trust Bank, Inc It offers commercial & personal banking and trust and wealth management activities, which include accepting time and demand deposits, making secured and unsecured loans to corporations, individuals and others, providing cash management services to corporate and individual customers, issuing letters of credit, renting safe deposit boxes, and providing funds transfer services.

