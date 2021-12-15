Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA Sells 369 Shares of The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS)

Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA reduced its stake in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS) by 2.6% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 13,631 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 369 shares during the period. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA’s holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group were worth $5,153,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in GS. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 7.3% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 23,048,469 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $8,747,586,000 after buying an additional 1,559,063 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its position in The Goldman Sachs Group by 20.2% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,429,635 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,681,179,000 after acquiring an additional 744,924 shares during the period. Amundi bought a new position in The Goldman Sachs Group in the second quarter worth approximately $215,446,000. Bank of Montreal Can raised its position in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 24.3% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,890,825 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $705,125,000 after purchasing an additional 369,300 shares during the period. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 184.7% during the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 456,962 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $170,931,000 after purchasing an additional 296,428 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.64% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:GS opened at $386.67 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $129.45 billion, a PE ratio of 6.41, a P/E/G ratio of 0.58 and a beta of 1.51. The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $237.19 and a twelve month high of $426.16. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.52. The company’s 50 day moving average is $399.56 and its two-hundred day moving average is $390.73.

The Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 14th. The investment management company reported $14.93 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $9.78 by $5.15. The business had revenue of $13.61 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.61 billion. The Goldman Sachs Group had a net margin of 34.46% and a return on equity of 24.52%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $9.68 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. will post 60.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 2nd will be issued a $2.00 dividend. This represents a $8.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.07%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 13.19%.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on GS shares. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $410.00 to $440.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 1st. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $435.00 target price (up previously from $370.00) on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group in a report on Monday, October 18th. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $437.00 to $483.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, October 18th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $432.00 to $451.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, October 18th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $450.00 to $470.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, October 18th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $423.81.

The Goldman Sachs Group Profile

Goldman Sachs Group, Inc engages in global investment banking, securities, and investment management, which provides financial services. It operates through the following business segments: Investment Banking, Global Markets, Asset Management, and Consumer & Wealth Management. The Investment Banking segment serves public and private sector clients around the world and provides financial advisory services, help companies raise capital to strengthen and grow their businesses and provide financing to corporate clients.

