Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA Sells 39,773 Shares of Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT)

Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA lessened its holdings in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) by 5.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 740,149 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock after selling 39,773 shares during the quarter. Abbott Laboratories accounts for approximately 1.9% of Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest holding. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA’s holdings in Abbott Laboratories were worth $87,443,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in ABT. Holloway Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Abbott Laboratories by 150.0% during the second quarter. Holloway Wealth Management LLC now owns 250 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. CKW Financial Group bought a new stake in Abbott Laboratories during the second quarter worth $36,000. Isthmus Partners LLC bought a new stake in Abbott Laboratories during the second quarter worth $36,000. Lake Point Wealth Management bought a new stake in Abbott Laboratories during the second quarter worth $37,000. Finally, Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. bought a new stake in Abbott Laboratories during the second quarter worth $39,000. 72.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ABT opened at $134.04 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $126.13 and its 200-day moving average is $121.96. Abbott Laboratories has a 1-year low of $105.36 and a 1-year high of $137.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.83, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The company has a market cap of $237.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.99, a PEG ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 0.70.

Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The healthcare product maker reported $1.40 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.94 by $0.46. Abbott Laboratories had a net margin of 17.12% and a return on equity of 28.39%. The company had revenue of $10.93 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.56 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.98 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 23.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that Abbott Laboratories will post 5.05 EPS for the current year.

Abbott Laboratories declared that its board has initiated a stock repurchase program on Friday, December 10th that permits the company to buyback $5.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the healthcare product maker to reacquire up to 2.1% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are generally an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 15th. Investors of record on Friday, January 14th will be issued a $0.47 dividend. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.40%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 13th. This is a positive change from Abbott Laboratories’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. Abbott Laboratories’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 44.67%.

In related news, EVP Andrea F. Wainer sold 4,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.50, for a total value of $596,250.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Louis H. Morrone sold 9,989 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $131.01, for a total transaction of $1,308,658.89. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 22,489 shares of company stock valued at $2,916,829. 1.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on ABT. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $136.00 to $146.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 1st. SVB Leerink reissued a “market perform” rating and issued a $140.00 price objective (up from $128.00) on shares of Abbott Laboratories in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. Cowen reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $140.00 price objective on shares of Abbott Laboratories in a research report on Friday, October 8th. Finally, BTIG Research upped their price target on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $126.00 to $136.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 31st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Abbott Laboratories presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $135.73.

About Abbott Laboratories

Abbott Laboratories engages in the discovery, development, manufacture, and sale of a broad and diversified line of health care products. It operates through the following segments: Established Pharmaceutical Products, Nutritional Products, Diagnostic Products, and Medical Devices. The Established Pharmaceutical Products segment refers to the international sales of a line of branded generic pharmaceutical products.

