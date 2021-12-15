Consolidated Investment Group LLC Has $5.64 Million Holdings in Sotera Health (NYSE:SHC)

Consolidated Investment Group LLC raised its position in shares of Sotera Health (NYSE:SHC) by 10.2% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 215,500 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 20,000 shares during the quarter. Consolidated Investment Group LLC’s holdings in Sotera Health were worth $5,635,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in Sotera Health by 11.4% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 10,416 shares of the company’s stock valued at $252,000 after purchasing an additional 1,066 shares during the period. Spire Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of Sotera Health during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Evoke Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Sotera Health by 3.0% during the 2nd quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 91,316 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,213,000 after buying an additional 2,692 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its holdings in shares of Sotera Health by 6.8% during the 2nd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 44,726 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,084,000 after buying an additional 2,837 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of Sotera Health during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $113,000. 86.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Sotera Health alerts:

Shares of SHC opened at $21.44 on Wednesday. Sotera Health has a 12-month low of $20.48 and a 12-month high of $30.38. The business’s fifty day moving average is $24.04 and its 200 day moving average is $24.21. The company has a quick ratio of 2.24, a current ratio of 2.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.39. The stock has a market cap of $6.07 billion and a P/E ratio of 178.68.

Sotera Health (NYSE:SHC) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by $0.02. Sotera Health had a return on equity of 35.74% and a net margin of 4.10%. The company had revenue of $226.16 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $222.55 million. On average, analysts expect that Sotera Health will post 0.83 EPS for the current year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Sotera Health from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, November 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $32.14.

About Sotera Health

Sotera Health Company provides sterilization, and lab testing and advisory services to the medical device, pharmaceutical, and food products industries in the Americas, Europe and Asia. The company's sterilization services include gamma and electron beam irradiation, and EO processing; Nelson Labs comprise microbiological and analytical chemistry testing; and advisory services for medical device and biopharmaceutical industries.

Recommended Story: Closed-End Mutual Funds (CEFs)



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SHC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Sotera Health (NYSE:SHC).

Receive News & Ratings for Sotera Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sotera Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.