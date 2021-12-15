Consolidated Investment Group LLC Has $6.68 Million Stock Position in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH)

Consolidated Investment Group LLC increased its position in shares of UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) by 26.7% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 17,100 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock after buying an additional 3,600 shares during the quarter. UnitedHealth Group makes up 1.0% of Consolidated Investment Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 26th largest holding. Consolidated Investment Group LLC’s holdings in UnitedHealth Group were worth $6,682,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of UNH. Anfield Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group during the 2nd quarter worth $26,000. RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC bought a new stake in UnitedHealth Group in the 2nd quarter valued at $26,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in UnitedHealth Group in the 2nd quarter valued at $28,000. Activest Wealth Management bought a new stake in UnitedHealth Group in the 2nd quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, Tompkins Financial Corp bought a new stake in UnitedHealth Group in the 3rd quarter valued at $32,000. 86.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of UNH opened at $479.46 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $451.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.74, a PEG ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 0.84. UnitedHealth Group Incorporated has a 1-year low of $320.35 and a 1-year high of $483.04. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $445.97 and its 200 day simple moving average is $422.79. The company has a current ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59.

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 14th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $4.52 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.41 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $72.34 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $71.24 billion. UnitedHealth Group had a net margin of 5.52% and a return on equity of 23.08%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $3.51 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that UnitedHealth Group Incorporated will post 18.84 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 6th were issued a $1.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 3rd. This represents a $5.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.21%. UnitedHealth Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 35.98%.

In other UnitedHealth Group news, Director Stephen J. Hemsley sold 75,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $448.72, for a total transaction of $33,654,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Richard T. Burke sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $419.00, for a total value of $1,047,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 80,000 shares of company stock valued at $35,813,250. 0.55% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Cowen assumed coverage on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a report on Thursday, September 9th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $478.00 price objective for the company. Truist Securities raised their price objective on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $500.00 to $520.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 1st. Oppenheimer raised their price objective on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $465.00 to $475.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 15th. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $462.00 to $495.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 15th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a research note on Tuesday. They set a “buy” rating and a $535.00 price objective on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-one have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, UnitedHealth Group has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $490.83.

UnitedHealth Group, Inc engages in the provision of health care coverage, software, and data consultancy services. It operates through the following segments: UnitedHealthcare, OptumHealth, OptumInsight, and OptumRx. The UnitedHealthcare segment utilizes Optum’s capabilities to help coordinate patient care, improve affordability of medical care, analyze cost trends, manage pharmacy benefits, work with care providers more effectively, and create a simpler consumer experience.

