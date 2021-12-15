Constellation Acquisition Corp I (NYSE:CSTA) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Constellation Acquisition Corp I (NYSE:CSTA) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 2,600 shares, a growth of 225.0% from the November 15th total of 800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 32,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

CSTA stock remained flat at $$9.79 during mid-day trading on Wednesday. 7,216 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 33,598. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $9.77. Constellation Acquisition Corp I has a 52-week low of $9.50 and a 52-week high of $10.10.

Get Constellation Acquisition Corp I alerts:

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Bank of America Corp DE bought a new position in shares of Constellation Acquisition Corp I during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $48,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Constellation Acquisition Corp I in the third quarter valued at $106,000. Berkley W R Corp grew its stake in shares of Constellation Acquisition Corp I by 125.8% in the third quarter. Berkley W R Corp now owns 44,377 shares of the company’s stock valued at $433,000 after buying an additional 24,727 shares in the last quarter. Levin Capital Strategies L.P. grew its stake in shares of Constellation Acquisition Corp I by 49.7% in the second quarter. Levin Capital Strategies L.P. now owns 59,882 shares of the company’s stock valued at $586,000 after buying an additional 19,882 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Omni Partners US LLC grew its stake in shares of Constellation Acquisition Corp I by 1.3% in the third quarter. Omni Partners US LLC now owns 231,876 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,263,000 after buying an additional 3,070 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 49.87% of the company’s stock.

Constellation Acquisition Corp I intends to acquire assets and businesses through a merger, share exchange, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in Port Chester, New York.

Featured Story: Marijuana Stocks Future Looks Bright

Receive News & Ratings for Constellation Acquisition Corp I Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Constellation Acquisition Corp I and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.