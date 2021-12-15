Constellation Brands (NYSE:STZ.B) Reaches New 12-Month High at $237.19

Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ.B)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $237.19 and last traded at $237.19, with a volume of 152 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $223.97.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.35 and a quick ratio of 0.73. The company has a market capitalization of $44.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 62.91 and a beta of 1.06. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $223.35 and its 200 day simple moving average is $223.37.

Constellation Brands (NYSE:STZ.B) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 6th. The company reported $2.38 EPS for the quarter. Constellation Brands had a net margin of 7.96% and a return on equity of 14.51%. The company had revenue of $2.37 billion for the quarter.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 19th. Investors of record on Friday, November 5th were given a dividend of $0.69 per share. This represents a $2.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 4th. Constellation Brands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 73.21%.

Constellation Brands Company Profile (NYSE:STZ.B)

Constellation Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, imports, markets, and sells beer, wine, and spirits in the United States, Canada, Mexico, New Zealand, and Italy. It provides beer primarily under the Corona Extra, Corona Premier, Corona Familiar, Corona Light, Corona Refresca, Corona Hard Seltzer, Modelo Especial, Modelo Negra, Modelo Chelada, Pacifico, and Victoria brands.

