Contrasting Charlie’s (OTCMKTS:CHUC) and Aurora Cannabis (NYSE:ACB)

Aurora Cannabis (NYSE:ACB) and Charlie’s (OTCMKTS:CHUC) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, risk, profitability, institutional ownership, earnings, dividends and analyst recommendations.

Volatility & Risk

Aurora Cannabis has a beta of 2.99, suggesting that its stock price is 199% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Charlie’s has a beta of 5.34, suggesting that its stock price is 434% more volatile than the S&P 500.

This table compares Aurora Cannabis and Charlie’s’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Aurora Cannabis -252.40% -9.09% -7.08% Charlie’s 36.02% -93.39% 94.53%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

17.2% of Aurora Cannabis shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 7.7% of Charlie’s shares are held by institutional investors. 74.8% of Charlie’s shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Aurora Cannabis and Charlie’s’ gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Aurora Cannabis $191.43 million 6.08 -$542.59 million ($2.61) -2.25 Charlie’s $16.69 million 1.80 -$7.19 million N/A N/A

Charlie’s has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Aurora Cannabis.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and recommmendations for Aurora Cannabis and Charlie’s, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Aurora Cannabis 4 7 0 0 1.64 Charlie’s 0 0 0 0 N/A

Aurora Cannabis currently has a consensus target price of $7.08, indicating a potential upside of 20.66%. Given Aurora Cannabis’ higher possible upside, research analysts plainly believe Aurora Cannabis is more favorable than Charlie’s.

Aurora Cannabis Company Profile

Aurora Cannabis, Inc. engages in the production, distribution and sale of cannabis products. It also produces and sells indoor cultivation systems and hemp related food products. The company was founded by Terry Booth and Steve Dobler on December 21, 2006 and is headquartered in Edmonton, Canada.

Charlie’s Company Profile

Charlies Holdings, Inc. offers nicotine-only, e-cigarette and hemp-derived, CBD wellness liquid spaces through its subsidiary companies Charlie’s Chalk Dust LLC and Don Polly LLC. It offers its products under Pachamama and Charlie’s Chalk Dust brands. The company was founded in January 2001 and is headquartered in Costa Mesa, CA.

