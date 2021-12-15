Core Laboratories (NYSE:CLB) Receives Average Rating of “Sell” from Brokerages

Shares of Core Laboratories (NYSE:CLB) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Sell” from the nine brokerages that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a hold rating on the company. The average 1-year price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $28.79.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on CLB shares. Bank of America cut shares of Core Laboratories from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $36.00 to $32.00 in a research report on Monday, October 18th. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on shares of Core Laboratories from $20.00 to $17.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Core Laboratories from $34.00 to $32.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 7th.

Get Core Laboratories alerts:

NYSE:CLB traded down $0.13 on Wednesday, hitting $22.59. The company had a trading volume of 414,918 shares, compared to its average volume of 510,295. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.91, a PEG ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 3.06. The company has a current ratio of 2.01, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $26.68 and a two-hundred day moving average of $31.33. Core Laboratories has a 52 week low of $21.58 and a 52 week high of $49.87.

Core Laboratories (NYSE:CLB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The oil and gas company reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by ($0.01). Core Laboratories had a net margin of 6.66% and a return on equity of 23.49%. The company had revenue of $117.99 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $122.63 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.16 EPS. Core Laboratories’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Core Laboratories will post 0.66 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 29th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 8th were paid a $0.01 dividend. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.18%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 5th. Core Laboratories’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 5.97%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CLB. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its position in shares of Core Laboratories by 113.0% during the second quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 2,060,967 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $80,275,000 after purchasing an additional 1,093,166 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Core Laboratories by 318.5% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 620,718 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $24,177,000 after purchasing an additional 472,415 shares in the last quarter. AKO Capital LLP lifted its position in shares of Core Laboratories by 34.2% during the second quarter. AKO Capital LLP now owns 1,365,005 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $53,167,000 after purchasing an additional 347,797 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Core Laboratories by 4.5% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,947,045 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $192,688,000 after purchasing an additional 212,688 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its position in shares of Core Laboratories by 140.6% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 319,132 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $8,856,000 after purchasing an additional 186,476 shares in the last quarter. 98.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Core Laboratories Company Profile

Core Laboratories NV engages in the provision of proprietary and patented reservoir description, production enhancement, and reservoir management services to the oil and gas industry. It operates through the following business segments: Reservoir Description and Production Enhancement. The Reservoir Description segment encompasses the characterization of petroleum reservoir rock, fluid, and gas samples and provides analytical and field services to characterize properties of crude oil and petroleum products.

See Also: Gross Domestic Product (GDP)

Receive News & Ratings for Core Laboratories Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Core Laboratories and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.