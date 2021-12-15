Coty Inc. (NYSE:COTY) Director Sells $250,000.00 in Stock

Coty Inc. (NYSE:COTY) Director Robert S. Singer sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.00, for a total transaction of $250,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

Shares of COTY traded up $0.15 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $9.97. The company had a trading volume of 5,282,042 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,213,276. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $9.29 and its 200 day simple moving average is $8.88. Coty Inc. has a 1-year low of $6.20 and a 1-year high of $11.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a current ratio of 0.67. The company has a market capitalization of $8.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -18.60 and a beta of 2.52.

Coty (NYSE:COTY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, November 7th. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by $0.05. Coty had a negative net margin of 7.75% and a positive return on equity of 4.16%. The company had revenue of $1.37 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.36 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.11 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 22.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Coty Inc. will post 0.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of COTY. Point72 Asset Management L.P. boosted its position in Coty by 1,019.2% during the 3rd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 11,683,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $91,831,000 after buying an additional 10,639,425 shares during the period. Melvin Capital Management LP raised its holdings in Coty by 185.7% during the 2nd quarter. Melvin Capital Management LP now owns 10,000,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $93,400,000 after purchasing an additional 6,500,000 shares during the last quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC raised its holdings in Coty by 55.4% during the 2nd quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC now owns 12,734,075 shares of the company’s stock worth $118,939,000 after purchasing an additional 4,541,173 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Coty by 11.5% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 36,284,914 shares of the company’s stock worth $285,198,000 after purchasing an additional 3,745,046 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Albar Capital Ltd bought a new position in Coty during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,086,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 34.68% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on COTY. Raymond James raised shares of Coty from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $14.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Coty from $12.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Coty from $7.60 to $8.25 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, September 13th. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Coty from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $8.00 to $11.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on shares of Coty from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $12.34.

Coty, Inc engages in the manufacture, market, sale, and distribution of branded beauty products. It operates through the following segments: Americas, EMEA, and Asia Pacific. The segments Americas, EMEA, and Asia Pacific focuses on prestige fragrances, prestige skin care, prestige cosmetics, mass color cosmetics, mass fragrance, mass skin care and body care.

