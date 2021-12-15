Covenant Asset Management LLC Acquires Shares of 67,985 Textron Inc. (NYSE:TXT)

Covenant Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Textron Inc. (NYSE:TXT) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 67,985 shares of the aerospace company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,746,000. Textron comprises 1.4% of Covenant Asset Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest holding.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of TXT. Ieq Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Textron during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $428,000. Heartland Bank & Trust Co purchased a new stake in shares of Textron during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $226,000. Dupont Capital Management Corp boosted its holdings in Textron by 34.9% in the 2nd quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 13,200 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $908,000 after buying an additional 3,415 shares during the period. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. bought a new position in Textron in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $231,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in Textron by 12.6% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 58,379 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $4,012,000 after buying an additional 6,511 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 85.88% of the company’s stock.

Get Textron alerts:

TXT has been the subject of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Textron from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $81.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Friday, November 5th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Textron from $88.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. Susquehanna raised their price objective on shares of Textron from $80.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. Cowen raised shares of Textron from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $75.00 to $95.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 31st. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares raised their price target on shares of Textron from $80.00 to $86.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Textron currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $82.60.

Textron stock opened at $73.14 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $74.15 and its 200-day moving average price is $71.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a current ratio of 2.66. The stock has a market cap of $16.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 1.74. Textron Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $44.36 and a fifty-two week high of $78.13.

Textron (NYSE:TXT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The aerospace company reported $0.85 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $2.99 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.17 billion. Textron had a net margin of 6.09% and a return on equity of 13.05%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.53 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Textron Inc. will post 3.33 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, January 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 10th will be given a dividend of $0.02 per share. This represents a $0.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.11%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 9th. Textron’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 2.35%.

About Textron

Textron, Inc is a multi-industry company, which leverages global network of aircraft, defense, industrial, and finance businesses to provide customers innovative solutions and services. The company operates its business through the following segments: Textron Aviation, Bell, Textron Systems, Industrial, and Finance.

See Also: High-Yield Dividend Stocks

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TXT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Textron Inc. (NYSE:TXT).

Receive News & Ratings for Textron Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Textron and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.