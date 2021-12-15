Covenant Asset Management LLC Increases Stock Position in Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHP)

Covenant Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHP) by 37.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 37,889 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 10,289 shares during the period. Covenant Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF were worth $2,371,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. CKW Financial Group purchased a new position in shares of Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Arjuna Capital acquired a new position in Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $34,000. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF by 1,055.1% during the second quarter. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 566 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 517 shares during the last quarter. NWK Group Inc. acquired a new position in Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $43,000. Finally, WestHill Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $43,000.

Shares of SCHP stock opened at $62.59 on Wednesday. Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF has a one year low of $60.31 and a one year high of $64.15. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $63.01.

