Covenant Asset Management LLC Purchases 360 Shares of Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN)

Covenant Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN) by 11.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,598 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 360 shares during the quarter. Covenant Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Eaton were worth $537,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton raised its holdings in Eaton by 52.1% in the third quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 251 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares in the last quarter. American National Bank bought a new position in Eaton in the third quarter worth about $39,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp raised its holdings in Eaton by 163.2% in the second quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 300 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 186 shares in the last quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Eaton by 48.4% in the second quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 319 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 104 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC bought a new position in Eaton in the second quarter worth about $59,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.55% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Uday Yadav sold 49,580 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $174.32, for a total transaction of $8,642,785.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Joao V. Faria sold 3,250 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $169.61, for a total value of $551,232.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 183,051 shares of company stock worth $31,507,939 in the last quarter. Insiders own 0.53% of the company’s stock.

Eaton stock opened at $164.84 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. Eaton Co. plc has a 12 month low of $113.79 and a 12 month high of $175.72. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $166.00 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $159.49. The firm has a market cap of $65.71 billion, a PE ratio of 32.01, a P/E/G ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 1.18.

Eaton (NYSE:ETN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 1st. The industrial products company reported $1.75 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.73 by $0.02. Eaton had a return on equity of 16.14% and a net margin of 10.60%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.18 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Eaton Co. plc will post 6.64 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 12th were given a $0.76 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 10th. This represents a $3.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.84%. Eaton’s dividend payout ratio is presently 59.03%.

ETN has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Eaton from $152.00 to $153.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of Eaton from $180.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. HSBC downgraded shares of Eaton from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $153.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, September 14th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Eaton from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $181.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating on shares of Eaton in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Eaton presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $171.88.

Eaton Corp. Plc is a power management company, which provides energy-efficient solutions for electrical, hydraulic, and mechanical power. It operates through the following segments: Electrical Americas and Electrical Global, Hydraulics, Aerospace, Vehicle, and eMobility. The Electrical Americas and Electrical Global segment engages in sales contracts for electrical components, industrial components, power distribution and assemblies, residential products, single and three phase power quality, wiring devices, circuit protection, utility power distribution, power reliability equipment, and service.

