Credit Suisse Asset Management Income Fund, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:CIK) Short Interest Down 57.1% in November

Credit Suisse Asset Management Income Fund, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:CIK) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 41,700 shares, a drop of 57.1% from the November 15th total of 97,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 746,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. QP Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Credit Suisse Asset Management Income Fund during the third quarter worth about $41,000. Raymond James & Associates acquired a new stake in Credit Suisse Asset Management Income Fund during the third quarter worth about $42,000. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Credit Suisse Asset Management Income Fund during the second quarter worth about $42,000. American Financial Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Credit Suisse Asset Management Income Fund by 39.0% during the third quarter. American Financial Advisors LLC now owns 15,695 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after acquiring an additional 4,407 shares during the period. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in Credit Suisse Asset Management Income Fund by 434.2% during the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 16,026 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after acquiring an additional 13,026 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 9.69% of the company’s stock.

Get Credit Suisse Asset Management Income Fund alerts:

CIK traded up $0.02 on Wednesday, reaching $3.42. 293,022 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,139,818. Credit Suisse Asset Management Income Fund has a fifty-two week low of $3.10 and a fifty-two week high of $3.64.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 22nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 16th will be given a dividend of $0.0225 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 15th. This represents a $0.27 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.89%.

Credit Suisse Asset Management Income Fund Company Profile

Credit Suisse Asset Management Income Fund, Inc is a closed-ended fund, which engages in investing in the fixed income markets and companies operating across diversified industries. It seeks current income consistent with the preservation of capital by investing primarily in fixed-income securities. The company was founded on February 11, 1987 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

See Also: Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA)

Receive News & Ratings for Credit Suisse Asset Management Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Credit Suisse Asset Management Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.