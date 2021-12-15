Crédito Real, S.A.B. de C.V., Sociedad Financiera de Objeto Múltiple, Entidad No Regulada (OTCMKTS:CRQDF) Shares Down 25.4%

Crédito Real, S.A.B. de C.V., Sociedad Financiera de Objeto Múltiple, Entidad No Regulada (OTCMKTS:CRQDF) dropped 25.4% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $0.36 and last traded at $0.36. Approximately 4,350 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 96% from the average daily volume of 122,604 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.49.

The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.52 and its 200-day simple moving average is $0.59.

Crédito Real, S.A.B. de C.V., Sociedad Financiera de Objeto Múltiple, Entidad No Regulada Company Profile (OTCMKTS:CRQDF)

Crédito Real SAB de CV SOFOM ER engages in the provision of consumer lending to the low and middle income segments of the population. It provides payroll lending, durable goods loans, small business loans, group loans, and used car loans. The company was founded on February 12, 1993 and is headquartered in Mexico City, Mexico.

