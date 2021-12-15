Criteo S.A. (NASDAQ:CRTO) CEO Sells $5,473,225.08 in Stock

Criteo S.A. (NASDAQ:CRTO) CEO Megan Clarken sold 135,108 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.51, for a total transaction of $5,473,225.08. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

NASDAQ CRTO traded up $0.46 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $40.77. 37,881 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 602,600. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.27 and a beta of 0.95. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $38.56 and its 200-day simple moving average is $38.85. Criteo S.A. has a 1 year low of $17.64 and a 1 year high of $46.65.

Criteo (NASDAQ:CRTO) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The information services provider reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.40. The firm had revenue of $211.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $205.05 million. Criteo had a net margin of 4.69% and a return on equity of 13.09%. The company’s revenue was up 13.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.30 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Criteo S.A. will post 2.41 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Criteo in the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Criteo by 38.5% in the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,296 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 360 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in shares of Criteo by 17.2% in the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,295 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $84,000 after acquiring an additional 337 shares during the period. Liberty Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Criteo by 170.2% in the third quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,391 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $91,000 after acquiring an additional 1,506 shares during the period. Finally, First Mercantile Trust Co. lifted its position in Criteo by 8.9% during the third quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 4,458 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $163,000 after purchasing an additional 363 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.36% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on CRTO. Rosenblatt Securities raised their price objective on shares of Criteo from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Criteo from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, November 22nd. TheStreet raised shares of Criteo from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Criteo from $30.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 11th. Finally, DA Davidson lifted their price target on shares of Criteo from $46.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $41.88.

Criteo SA is a global technology company, which specializes in digital performance marketing. The firm enables e-commerce companies to leverage large volumes of granular data to engage and convert their customers. Its solutions include Criteo Marketing Solutions, Criteo Shopper Graph, Criteo AI Engine, Criteo Retail Media, and Publisher Network.

