Critical Review: Airsculpt Technologies (NASDAQ:AIRS) & LifeMD (NASDAQ:LFMD)

Airsculpt Technologies (NASDAQ:AIRS) and LifeMD (NASDAQ:LFMD) are both small-cap business services companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, institutional ownership, risk, earnings, profitability, valuation and analyst recommendations.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

22.6% of LifeMD shares are owned by institutional investors. 35.6% of LifeMD shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for Airsculpt Technologies and LifeMD, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Airsculpt Technologies 0 0 4 0 3.00 LifeMD 0 0 2 0 3.00

Airsculpt Technologies currently has a consensus price target of $20.75, indicating a potential upside of 66.00%. LifeMD has a consensus price target of $15.50, indicating a potential upside of 260.47%. Given LifeMD’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe LifeMD is more favorable than Airsculpt Technologies.

Profitability

This table compares Airsculpt Technologies and LifeMD’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Airsculpt Technologies N/A N/A N/A LifeMD -95.77% N/A -358.28%

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Airsculpt Technologies and LifeMD’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Airsculpt Technologies $62.77 million 11.08 $7.58 million N/A N/A LifeMD $37.29 million 3.53 -$58.65 million ($4.21) -1.02

Airsculpt Technologies has higher revenue and earnings than LifeMD.

Summary

Airsculpt Technologies beats LifeMD on 6 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Airsculpt Technologies

AirSculpt Technologies Inc. is a provider of body contouring procedures delivering a premium consumer experience under its brand, Elite Body Sculpture. At Elite Body Sculpture, it provide custom body contouring using our proprietary AirSculpt(R) method which removes unwanted fat in a minimally invasive procedure. AirSculpt Technologies Inc. is based in MIAMI BEACH, Fla.

About LifeMD

LifeMD, Inc. is a telehealth company, which engages in offering portfolio of direct-to-patient products and services. It combines virtual medical treatment with prescription medications and over-the-counter products. The firm’s network of licensed physicians offers telemedicine services and direct-to-consumer pharmacy to consumers across the United States. The company’s brands include Shapiro, Rex, and Nava. LifeMD was founded in 1987 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

