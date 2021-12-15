Critical Survey: Formula Systems (1985) (NASDAQ:FORTY) versus BTRS (NASDAQ:BTRS)

Formula Systems (1985) (NASDAQ:FORTY) and BTRS (NASDAQ:BTRS) are both small-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their risk, analyst recommendations, valuation, institutional ownership, earnings, profitability and dividends.

Risk & Volatility

Get Formula Systems (1985) alerts:

Formula Systems (1985) has a beta of 1.08, indicating that its share price is 8% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, BTRS has a beta of 0.21, indicating that its share price is 79% less volatile than the S&P 500.

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for Formula Systems (1985) and BTRS, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Formula Systems (1985) 0 0 0 0 N/A BTRS 0 0 9 0 3.00

BTRS has a consensus target price of $16.38, indicating a potential upside of 110.75%. Given BTRS’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe BTRS is more favorable than Formula Systems (1985).

Profitability

This table compares Formula Systems (1985) and BTRS’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Formula Systems (1985) 2.22% 4.55% 2.00% BTRS N/A -20.15% -12.91%

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Formula Systems (1985) and BTRS’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Formula Systems (1985) $1.93 billion 0.94 $46.78 million $3.27 36.36 BTRS N/A N/A -$4.45 million ($0.91) -8.54

Formula Systems (1985) has higher revenue and earnings than BTRS. BTRS is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Formula Systems (1985), indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

0.1% of Formula Systems (1985) shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 76.0% of BTRS shares are owned by institutional investors. 23.3% of Formula Systems (1985) shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Formula Systems (1985) beats BTRS on 9 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

Formula Systems (1985) Company Profile

Formula Systems (1985) Ltd. engages in the provision of software solutions and IT professional services. It operates through the following segments: Matrix, Sapiens, Magic Software, and Other. The company was founded on April 2, 1985 and is headquartered in Or Yehuda, Israel.

BTRS Company Profile

BTRS Holdings Inc. provides cloud-based software and integrated payment processing solutions that simplify and automate B2B commerce. It offers solutions that span credit decisioning and monitoring, online ordering, invoicing, cash application, and collections. These solutions integrate with various ecosystem players, including financial institutions, enterprise resource planning systems, and accounts payable software platforms, to help customers to transition from paper invoicing and check acceptance to electronic billing and payments. The company's proprietary technology platform offers customers various ways to present invoices, such as online, email, AP portal, and print/mail; and receive payments through credit card, ACH, email, phone, and paper check. It serves customers across diversified industry verticals comprising technology, healthcare, industrial, wholesale distribution, consumer packaged goods, and others. The company was founded in 2001 and is headquartered in Lawrenceville, New Jersey.

Receive News & Ratings for Formula Systems (1985) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Formula Systems (1985) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.