Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. Acquires Shares of 16,460 CAE Inc. (NYSE:CAE)

Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in CAE Inc. (NYSE:CAE) (TSE:CAE) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 16,460 shares of the aerospace company’s stock, valued at approximately $492,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. lifted its stake in CAE by 1.3% in the second quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 786,912 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $24,237,000 after buying an additional 9,805 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of CAE by 0.7% in the second quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 586,265 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $18,056,000 after purchasing an additional 4,152 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new position in shares of CAE in the second quarter valued at approximately $1,027,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of CAE by 8.7% in the second quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 3,371,911 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $103,958,000 after purchasing an additional 269,741 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of Nova Scotia increased its holdings in shares of CAE by 213.2% in the second quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 1,817,630 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $55,983,000 after purchasing an additional 1,237,341 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 56.27% of the company’s stock.

CAE stock opened at $23.32 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 1.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 64.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.60 and a beta of 1.74. CAE Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $21.65 and a fifty-two week high of $34.19. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $28.55 and its two-hundred day moving average is $29.52.

CAE (NYSE:CAE) (TSE:CAE) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 11th. The aerospace company reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by ($0.02). CAE had a net margin of 3.91% and a return on equity of 7.01%. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.09 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that CAE Inc. will post 0.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on CAE. TD Securities boosted their target price on CAE from C$40.00 to C$42.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, November 1st. Morgan Stanley began coverage on CAE in a report on Friday, December 3rd. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $37.00 target price on the stock. Bank of America lowered CAE from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 25th. Zacks Investment Research lowered CAE from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. Finally, Scotiabank dropped their price objective on CAE from C$46.00 to C$45.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 12th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $40.78.

CAE, Inc engages in the provision of digital immersion and training services for the civil aviation, defense and security, and healthcare markets. It operates through the following segments: Civil Aviation Training Solutions, Defence and Security, and Healthcare. The Civil Aviation Training Solutions segment focuses on aviation professionals, airlines, business aviation operators, and aircraft manufacturers.

