Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. Grows Position in Imperial Oil Limited (NYSEAMERICAN:IMO)

Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in Imperial Oil Limited (NYSEAMERICAN:IMO) (TSE:IMO) by 11.9% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 15,671 shares of the energy company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,663 shares during the quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Imperial Oil were worth $495,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Bbva USA bought a new position in Imperial Oil in the second quarter worth about $27,000. Cardinal Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in Imperial Oil by 146.6% in the third quarter. Cardinal Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,080 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 642 shares in the last quarter. FORA Capital LLC bought a new position in Imperial Oil in the second quarter worth about $91,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new position in Imperial Oil in the second quarter worth about $126,000. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its holdings in Imperial Oil by 16.0% in the second quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 4,998 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $152,000 after purchasing an additional 690 shares in the last quarter. 20.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Imperial Oil stock opened at $33.09 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.32. Imperial Oil Limited has a 12 month low of $18.09 and a 12 month high of $36.80. The company has a market capitalization of $22.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.91 and a beta of 1.82.

Imperial Oil (NYSEAMERICAN:IMO) (TSE:IMO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 29th. The energy company reported $1.02 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.05 by ($0.03). Imperial Oil had a return on equity of 8.06% and a net margin of 1.81%. The company had revenue of $8.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.90 billion. Sell-side analysts expect that Imperial Oil Limited will post 2.89 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, January 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 3rd will be given a $0.2189 dividend. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.65%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 2nd. This is a positive change from Imperial Oil’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. Imperial Oil’s dividend payout ratio is currently 129.23%.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of Imperial Oil from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Thursday, November 18th. ATB Capital reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a C$39.00 target price on shares of Imperial Oil in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of Imperial Oil in a report on Thursday, October 7th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $45.00 target price for the company. Scotiabank upgraded shares of Imperial Oil from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 19th. Finally, TD Securities upped their price objective on shares of Imperial Oil from C$44.00 to C$46.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, November 8th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Imperial Oil currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $44.50.

Imperial Oil Ltd. engages in the provision of integrated oil business. It operates through the following business segments: Upstream, Downstream, Chemical, and Corporate and Other. The Upstream segment includes the exploration and production of crude oil, natural gas, synthetic oil, and bitumen. The Downstream segment focuses on refining crude oil into petroleum products.

