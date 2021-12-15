Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. Has $549,000 Stock Position in ITT Inc. (NYSE:ITT)

Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. decreased its position in ITT Inc. (NYSE:ITT) by 5.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,400 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 340 shares during the period. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc.’s holdings in ITT were worth $549,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. CENTRAL TRUST Co grew its holdings in shares of ITT by 53.4% in the 3rd quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 2,856 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $245,000 after buying an additional 994 shares during the period. Ellevest Inc. grew its holdings in shares of ITT by 14.7% in the 3rd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 2,121 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $182,000 after buying an additional 272 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of ITT by 21.2% in the 3rd quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 11,312 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $971,000 after buying an additional 1,978 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of ITT by 91.9% in the 3rd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 5,188 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $446,000 after buying an additional 2,485 shares during the period. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its holdings in shares of ITT by 140.2% in the 2nd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 55,230 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $5,059,000 after buying an additional 32,234 shares during the period. 95.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get ITT alerts:

Shares of NYSE:ITT opened at $99.67 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $96.77. ITT Inc. has a one year low of $74.46 and a one year high of $105.54. The company has a market cap of $8.53 billion, a PE ratio of 43.52, a PEG ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 1.58.

ITT (NYSE:ITT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The conglomerate reported $0.99 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.06. ITT had a net margin of 7.14% and a return on equity of 16.29%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.82 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that ITT Inc. will post 4.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 13th will be issued a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 10th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.88%. ITT’s payout ratio is 38.43%.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of ITT from $111.00 to $116.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. TheStreet raised shares of ITT from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Bank of America raised shares of ITT from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $112.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 8th. Finally, Cowen boosted their price objective on shares of ITT from $95.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, December 6th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $108.18.

ITT Company Profile

ITT, Inc engages in the manufacture and sale of engineered components and customized technology solutions in the field of energy, transportation, and industrial markets. It operates through the following segments: Motion Technologies, Industrial Process, and Connect and Control Technologies. The Motion Technologies segment manufactures brake components and specialized sealing solutions, shock absorbers and damping technologies primarily for the global automotive, truck and trailer, public bus and rail transportation.

Further Reading: How to Use the MarketBeat Retirement Calculator

Receive News & Ratings for ITT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ITT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.