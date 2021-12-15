Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. Has $628,000 Holdings in Fortune Brands Home & Security, Inc. (NYSE:FBHS)

Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. boosted its position in Fortune Brands Home & Security, Inc. (NYSE:FBHS) by 1.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,025 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 115 shares during the quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Fortune Brands Home & Security were worth $628,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Liberty Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Fortune Brands Home & Security by 9,918.5% in the 2nd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,705 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 2,678 shares during the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc grew its stake in Fortune Brands Home & Security by 48.5% in the 2nd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 343 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 112 shares during the last quarter. Strategic Blueprint LLC acquired a new position in Fortune Brands Home & Security in the 2nd quarter valued at $44,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new position in Fortune Brands Home & Security in the 1st quarter valued at $54,000. Finally, Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Fortune Brands Home & Security in the 3rd quarter valued at $58,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have weighed in on FBHS shares. Bank of America started coverage on shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security in a report on Monday, November 8th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $114.00 to $109.00 in a report on Monday, October 18th. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their price target on shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $106.17.

In other Fortune Brands Home & Security news, insider Cheri M. Phyfer sold 23,715 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.15, for a total value of $2,398,772.25. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . 1.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of FBHS opened at $103.76 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.78. Fortune Brands Home & Security, Inc. has a twelve month low of $80.40 and a twelve month high of $114.00. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $101.43 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $99.00. The firm has a market cap of $14.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.14, a PEG ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 1.63.

Fortune Brands Home & Security (NYSE:FBHS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The industrial products company reported $1.49 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.39 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $1.99 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.94 billion. Fortune Brands Home & Security had a net margin of 10.35% and a return on equity of 26.94%. The business’s revenue was up 20.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.19 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Fortune Brands Home & Security, Inc. will post 5.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 26th will be issued a $0.26 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 24th. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.00%. Fortune Brands Home & Security’s dividend payout ratio is currently 19.19%.

Fortune Brands Home & Security Company Profile

Fortune Brands Home & Security, Inc manufactures and supplies home and security products and services. The company operates through the following segments: Cabinets, Plumbing, Outdoors & Security. The Cabinets segment manufactures custom, semi-custom, and stock cabinetry, as well as vanities, for the kitchen, bath and other parts.

