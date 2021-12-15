Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. Increases Stake in Brixmor Property Group Inc. (NYSE:BRX)

Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. raised its position in Brixmor Property Group Inc. (NYSE:BRX) by 21.1% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 26,560 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,620 shares during the period. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Brixmor Property Group were worth $587,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. lifted its holdings in Brixmor Property Group by 37.1% in the 3rd quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 447,047 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $9,883,000 after purchasing an additional 121,057 shares in the last quarter. Eii Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Brixmor Property Group by 3.6% in the 3rd quarter. Eii Capital Management Inc. now owns 49,802 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,101,000 after purchasing an additional 1,712 shares in the last quarter. Intersect Capital LLC lifted its holdings in Brixmor Property Group by 5.3% in the 3rd quarter. Intersect Capital LLC now owns 29,204 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $646,000 after purchasing an additional 1,463 shares in the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Brixmor Property Group by 22.4% in the 3rd quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 38,270 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $846,000 after purchasing an additional 7,003 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Spirit of America Management Corp NY lifted its holdings in Brixmor Property Group by 20.8% in the 3rd quarter. Spirit of America Management Corp NY now owns 42,475 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $939,000 after purchasing an additional 7,300 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on BRX shares. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on Brixmor Property Group in a report on Thursday, September 23rd. They issued a “peer perform” rating and a $25.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Brixmor Property Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 31st. Truist Securities raised their target price on Brixmor Property Group from $23.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. Piper Sandler raised their target price on Brixmor Property Group from $27.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 1st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised Brixmor Property Group from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $25.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, December 1st. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $24.57.

Shares of NYSE:BRX opened at $23.36 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $23.99 and a 200 day moving average price of $23.39. The company has a current ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.92. The company has a market capitalization of $6.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.90, a PEG ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.68. Brixmor Property Group Inc. has a 12-month low of $15.51 and a 12-month high of $25.83.

Brixmor Property Group (NYSE:BRX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 1st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by ($0.19). The business had revenue of $290.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $278.57 million. Brixmor Property Group had a return on equity of 7.94% and a net margin of 18.94%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.38 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Brixmor Property Group Inc. will post 1.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 18th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 5th will be given a $0.24 dividend. This is an increase from Brixmor Property Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 4th. Brixmor Property Group’s payout ratio is currently 121.13%.

In other Brixmor Property Group news, insider Carolyn Carter Singh sold 5,000 shares of Brixmor Property Group stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.00, for a total value of $125,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 20,000 shares of company stock valued at $481,000. 0.57% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Brixmor Property Group

Brixmor Property Group, Inc operates as real estate investment trust. It owns and operates wholly owned portfolio of grocery anchored community and neighborhood shopping centers. The company was founded in 1985 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

