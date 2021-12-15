Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. Raises Position in Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:DISCK)

Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:DISCK) by 3.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 22,089 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 760 shares during the period. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Discovery were worth $536,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of DISCK. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its holdings in Discovery by 170.1% in the second quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,464 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 922 shares during the last quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Discovery by 132.9% in the third quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,417 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 1,379 shares during the last quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. boosted its holdings in Discovery by 24.3% in the second quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 3,095 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,000 after purchasing an additional 605 shares during the last quarter. M&R Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Discovery by 35.7% in the third quarter. M&R Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,766 shares of the company’s stock valued at $91,000 after purchasing an additional 990 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. boosted its holdings in Discovery by 14.4% in the second quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 4,308 shares of the company’s stock valued at $125,000 after purchasing an additional 543 shares during the last quarter. 55.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ DISCK opened at $21.68 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $24.34 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $26.20. Discovery, Inc. has a 52-week low of $21.63 and a 52-week high of $66.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.53 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a quick ratio of 2.00, a current ratio of 2.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11.

Discovery (NASDAQ:DISCK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by ($0.14). The firm had revenue of $3.15 billion for the quarter. Discovery had a net margin of 10.42% and a return on equity of 11.62%.

About Discovery

Discovery, Inc is a media company, which engages in the provision of content across distribution platforms and digital distribution arrangements. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Networks and International Networks. The U.S. Networks segment owns and operates national television networks such as Discovery Channel, Animal Planet, and Investigation Discovery and Science.

