Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. Sells 230 Shares of Toll Brothers, Inc. (NYSE:TOL)

Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. reduced its stake in shares of Toll Brothers, Inc. (NYSE:TOL) by 2.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,260 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 230 shares during the quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Toll Brothers were worth $567,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY boosted its stake in shares of Toll Brothers by 123,184.2% during the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 23,424 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,354,000 after purchasing an additional 23,405 shares during the period. Penserra Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Toll Brothers by 16.8% during the second quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 18,174 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,050,000 after purchasing an additional 2,612 shares during the period. Basswood Capital Management L.L.C. boosted its stake in shares of Toll Brothers by 35.3% during the second quarter. Basswood Capital Management L.L.C. now owns 452,415 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $26,154,000 after purchasing an additional 118,039 shares during the period. Aigen Investment Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Toll Brothers during the second quarter valued at $292,000. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Toll Brothers by 139.2% during the second quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 9,012 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $521,000 after purchasing an additional 5,245 shares during the period. 87.32% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, CFO Martin P. Connor sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.16, for a total value of $207,480.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Richard J. Braemer sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.25, for a total transaction of $371,250.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 8,500 shares of company stock worth $615,185. Corporate insiders own 10.77% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Toll Brothers stock opened at $70.16 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $8.54 billion, a PE ratio of 10.53, a P/E/G ratio of 0.21 and a beta of 1.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 5.15. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $63.35 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $60.64. Toll Brothers, Inc. has a one year low of $41.22 and a one year high of $75.61.

Toll Brothers (NYSE:TOL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, December 7th. The construction company reported $3.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.48 by $0.54. Toll Brothers had a net margin of 9.48% and a return on equity of 16.49%. The firm had revenue of $3.04 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.91 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.55 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Toll Brothers, Inc. will post 8.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 22nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 8th were issued a dividend of $0.17 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 7th. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.97%. Toll Brothers’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 10.21%.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on TOL. Bank of America began coverage on shares of Toll Brothers in a research note on Monday, November 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $75.00 target price for the company. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Toll Brothers from $67.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 9th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Toll Brothers from $74.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on shares of Toll Brothers from $53.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 9th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of Toll Brothers from $72.00 to $61.50 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $69.17.

Toll Brothers Company Profile

Toll Brothers, Inc engages in the design, building, marketing, and arranging of financing for detached and attached homes in residential communities. It operates through the following segments: Traditional Home Building and City Living. The Traditional Home Building segment builds and sells homes for detached and attached homes in luxury residential communities in affluent suburban markets and cater to move-up, empty-nester, active-adult, age-qualified, and second-home buyers.

